WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.73

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 761822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

