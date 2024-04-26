GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

