Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $176.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.00. The company had a trading volume of 605,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,097. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

