Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
KRG opened at $21.40 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
