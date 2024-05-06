Ergo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $657,418.60 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $98.69 million and $657,418.60 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00002076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,322.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00754663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00128096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00208821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101371 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,063,621 coins and its circulating supply is 75,064,458 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

