Texas Instruments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 32,643 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 15,724 call options.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

TXN traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,287. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.12.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.