TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,030. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

