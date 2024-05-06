Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

