Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

