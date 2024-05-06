Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $12,021.06 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,322.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00754663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00128096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00063214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00208821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00101371 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,316,310 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

