Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,476 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,884 shares of company stock worth $18,332,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.