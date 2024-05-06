Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,918,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 769.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 308,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,922. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

