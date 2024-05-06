AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.43.

ACM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 938,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

