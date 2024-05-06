AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 938,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.