10,250 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.0% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 82,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.23. 677,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

