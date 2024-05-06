Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 4,459 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094,340 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ING Groep Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
