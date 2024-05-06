United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Cut to $58.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.77. 979,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,582. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.83. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $61.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $57,865.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,165 shares of company stock valued at $420,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

