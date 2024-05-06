Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of VREX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 423,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $638.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

