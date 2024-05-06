Citigroup Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $193.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $196.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.44. The stock had a trading volume of 732,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,447. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average is $193.38. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.