Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Lowered to $21.50 at TD Cowen

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $21.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

