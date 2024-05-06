Robert W. Baird Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $12.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 6,384,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.