Gallacher Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 375,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.