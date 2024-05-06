ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. 309,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.01. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

