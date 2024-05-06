BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.02. 1,849,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,506. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 424,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

