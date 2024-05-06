Wanchain Price Up 5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $54.25 million and $2.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00059387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00020509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,938,586 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

