L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.S. Starrett stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company ( NYSE:SCX Free Report ) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of L.S. Starrett worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

