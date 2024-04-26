First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP opened at $28.00 on Monday. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

