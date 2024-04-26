StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
About OpGen
