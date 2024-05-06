Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Suncor Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SU
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.