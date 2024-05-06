Embraer (ERJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Embraer to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $26.94 on Monday. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

