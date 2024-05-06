Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.25. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

