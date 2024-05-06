U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $328.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

