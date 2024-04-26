London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £110 ($135.87) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($125.54).

LSEG opened at GBX 8,862 ($109.46) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,950.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market cap of £47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,411.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 7,784 ($96.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,696 ($119.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 79.30 ($0.98) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($119.12), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,429,327.52). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($119.12), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,429,327.52). Also, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($116.23) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($61,950.72). 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

