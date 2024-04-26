Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 163,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,480 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,953. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.97. The company has a market capitalization of $505.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

