Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.93. 2,474,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,858. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $504.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

