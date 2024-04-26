Alpha Technology Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 29th (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Alpha Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 29th. Alpha Technology Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 31st. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Up 7.7 %
ATGL opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Alpha Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $31.57.
Alpha Technology Group Company Profile
