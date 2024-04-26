New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $32,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after acquiring an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

