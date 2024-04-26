Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Oshkosh Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

