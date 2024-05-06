iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.53. 273,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,062. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.65 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

