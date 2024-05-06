Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 120 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 364,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,660 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 494,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,452. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.84 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

