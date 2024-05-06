Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

XMLV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. 38,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

