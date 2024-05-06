TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
