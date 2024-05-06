TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.