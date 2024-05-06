Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.21% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYBB. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYBB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,479. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $371.87 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.31.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

