Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,048. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

