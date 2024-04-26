Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.46.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.35.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

