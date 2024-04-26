National Bank Financial Comments on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.