National Bank Financial Comments on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$31.92 million during the quarter.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.