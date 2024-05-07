XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0083 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $111.24 million and approximately $909,225.03 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,280.19 or 1.00037670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012779 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00833178 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $725,294.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.