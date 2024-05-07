Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $368.67 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,069.69 or 0.04852771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $368.67 billion and $13.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,099,597 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

