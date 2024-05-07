Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Sells 1,897 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Deshaies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.39. The stock had a trading volume of 444,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 19,044.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in WEX by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

