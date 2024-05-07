Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.39. 444,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,706. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 896.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

