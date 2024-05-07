Christopher J. Mccormick Purchases 500 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. 2,055,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,945. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

